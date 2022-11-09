Matty Healy eats raw meat on stage at The 1975's show

The 1975 front man Matty Healy got topless during their show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and appeared to eat an entire slab of raw meat.

The show was being streamed on Amazon Prime, and it looks to be real.

The 33-year-old stopped performing and began chomping down on it in front of a baffled crowd.

The band's next show is tonight (9 November) at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey - but there's no word on whether Matty's stomach will be able to handle it.

