Despite Taylor Swift being crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard, her spokesperson has since shut it down as "blatantly incorrect."

Of course, this did not stop the hilarious memes and jokes flying across Twitter.

Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as the worst, having flown 170 times since the start of the year. Her trips reportedly totalled 22,923 minutes in the air and generated 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions. These are said to be "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions," according to Yard.

Her shortest flight was a brief 36 minutes from Nashville to Missouri, with an average flight time of around 80 minutes.

Accusations have since been shut down by a representative of the star, who told Rolling Stone: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,”

“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Meanwhile, others were understandably outraged about the singer-songwriter's alleged private plane usage, with one calling Swift hypocritical.



"Taylor Swift saying she wants to run away to the lakes and live out the rest of her life surrounded by nature and then being responsible for 8923 tonnes of carbon emissions is sooo unserious," they penned.

Kylie Jenner was first to face the heat after sharing an image of her expensive transportation and being exposed for her short flights. However, the reality star wasn't even on the top 10 list, although Kim Kardashian was number seven and her boyfriend Travis Scott was number 10.



Among the list of celebrities using private jets often was Steven Spielberg, Blake Shelton, A-Rod, Floyd Mayweather, and Jay-Z.

