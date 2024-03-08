Taylor Swift merchandise is being removed from Australian stores for 'unfair' reason

Taylor Swift merchandise is being removed from shelves in stores across Australia.

The pop star recently completed the Australian leg of her sold-out Eras Tour where she performed in Melbourne and Sydney.

But it looks like Swift's CDs, records and merch are being taken down from displays in JB Hi-Fi stores - Australia’s largest home entertainment retailer,Daily Mail Australia reported.

The reason for this is the shops have been hit by thieves who swipe Swift's products from their stores without paying.

Following Swift's performances in the country, the shoplifting got to a point where there are now signs up in stores informing customers that all things Swift will not be displayed on shelves, and they will be sold behind the counter.

This move has led the previous Swift section in one store located at the Strand Arcade in Sydney's Pitt St Mall to become pretty empty - a Blank Space you could say - with four signs instructing fans to go to the counter for requests.

One sign read: "Taylor Swift CDs are kept behind the counter. Temporary. Please ask a member of staff for assistance," along with a smiley face.

Aussie Swifties aren't best pleased with this situation as fan Alison, from Coogee told Daily Mail Australia how it is "unfair" that Swifties are being blamed for this.

"'It's more likely to be people trying to profit off her recent tour and resell the CDs at a higher cost," she said. "Never in my wildest dreams would I think it would be so hard to buy a CD."

indy100 has reached out to JB Hi-Fi for comment.



