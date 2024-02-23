Peta slam Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over zoo visit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Sydney Zoo, recently and the couple have been called out by PETA over the visit.

The pop star and her NFL player boyfriend are currently Down Under for Swift's Eras Tour dates and the couple given a "private tour," on Thursday according to local media outlet news.com.au.

It was also reported that this was Swift's second visit in a row to the zoo.

Both Swift and Kelce were seen holding hands as they made their way around the zoo, and at one point fed kangaroos.

Since these clips have emerged, animal rights group PETA have shared their disappointment with the couple's visit (and also managed to squeeze in a Swift lyric reference).

"While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare told TMZ.

The non-profit organisation added that the reason why an animal sanctuary is preferable is that visitors are not allowed to feed/touch the animals there and must keep their distance so as not to disturb them.

Meanwhile, Kelce landed in Australia earlier on Thursday as local outlets - 9News and Channel 7's The Morning Show - captured images of the Kansas City Chiefs player disembarking off a private jet.

This comes after Swift travelled from Tokyo to Las Vegas earlier this month to watch Kelce win in the Super Bowl.

Swift is set to play four successive shows in Sydney's Accor Stadium from 23-26 February.

