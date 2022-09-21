Taylor Swift has always loved to take the coy, mysterious route when announcing new music to her fans but to reveal the track list for her new album Midnights she's decided to be a bit more direct.

"I know that I have a habit of dropping cryptic clues and Easter eggs when giving you information about new music and I am not here to deny that, but I am here to defy that," Swift said in the video.

The 32-year-old introduced a new segment to her TikTok page called "Midnights Mayhem with Me" where she plans to unveil the tracklist of her new album using a bingo ball drum.

The drum contains 13 ping-pong balls each with a different number on it corresponding to a track.



Swift said she will "allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I am going to be announcing and in what order."





@taylorswift Midnights tracklist reveal!! Introducing: Midnights Mayhem with Me 🌌😎 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe

With a quick spin of the bingo ball drum, the ball labeled '13' rolled out.

Then, picking up a red telephone with a cord off-screen, Swift announced into the phone that track 13 of her album was called Mastermind.

"Of course," Swift said with a smile. It's well-known that 13 is the singer's favorite number.

"You would get track 13 first," Taylor Nation commented on the video.

"Taylor are you going to give us one track at a time," another commenter asked.

Taylor Swift revealed the track list of her new album 'Midnights' in a TikTok segment Taylor Swift / TikTok

It is unclear how often Swift intends to release a track name for her new album. But Midnights is set to drop in one month on October 21st.

With 12 more track to go, fans are eagerly awaiting the next reveal.

