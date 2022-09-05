13 times Taylor Swift says ‘midnight’ in her songs

With Taylor Swift announcing her upcoming album 'Midnights', fans are realising there seems to be a common theme with her previous music.

The 13-track album, set for release in October, will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”, according to the 32-year-old.

However, 'midnights' seem to crop up in a lot of her previous songs, including 'Style' (which starts with the word), and pop anthem, '22'.

While it may be a coincidence, fans are already scouting out hidden meanings.

