The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered - Everything that's new

One of the biggest surprises of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 came from CD Projekt Red as the studio announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered.
It was already confirmed a first look at Songs of the Past, new upcoming DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, would be shared but a remaster of the game was completely unexpected.
If players already have the base game, then the remastered version will be available as a downloadable update at no extra cost from 29 September.
The remastered update also includes the two older expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, at no extra cost too, with CD Projekt Red sharing a lot of free content ahead of Songs of the Past releasing in 2027.
A whole host of new features, changes and tweaks were confirmed in a quickfire trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so here's everything that's been confirmed by CD Projekt Red.
Everything new coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered:
- Upgraded visuals
- Enhanced combat
- Improved traversal and movement
- New Witcher Signs FX
- Revamped mount handling
- Enhanced monster behaviours
- Skill tree revamp
- Transmogrification
- Expanded photo mode
- New finishers
- Cross-platform mod support
- Immersive mediation
- Refined animations
- New quest tracking
- UI improvements
- Looting rework
- Refreshed motion blur
- New accessibility features
- Upgraded textures
- Foliage shading rework
- Tutorial modernisation
- HDR improvements
- GTAO
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September / CD Projekt Red
- Improved menu navigation
- Ray-tracing improvements
- Global lighting rework
- New shading model
- Subsurface Scattering
- New tone mapper
- PS5 Pro enhancement support
- XBOX Play anywhere support
- Nintendo Switch 2 version and exclusive features
- Nvidia DLSS 4.5
- AMD FSR 4
- Intel XESS 2.0
- Path-tracing on PC
- Ray reconstruction on PC
- Raytraced hair
- Native DX12
- Rendering parellelisation
- Includes Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs
- Free upgrade for all The Witcher 3 owners
Elsewhere from Indy100:
- Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026: All the announcements, reveals and trailers
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt new DLC officially announced by CD Projekt Red
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