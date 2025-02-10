Why is Donald Trump always beefing with Taylor Swift?

President Donald Trump trolled Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl LIX which they both attended in New Orleans last night, as the president made it clear he continues to have 'Bad Blood' with the pop star.

Before the game, Swift - who was at the game supporting her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce - received boos from some fans at Caesars Superdome when her face appeared on the big screen.

Later on Truth Social, Trump couldn't resist commenting on the 'Fortnight'singer's not-so-welcoming reception.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” the 78-year-old wrote, and shared videos of Swift’s reaction to the boos as well a a clip of him at the game with his daughter, Ivanka.

He added: “MAGA is very unforgiving!

This is the latest swipe Trump has taken in his long-running feud with Swift - so when did this beef begin and how did we get here?

2012

Trump previously called Swift 'terrific'

Things weren't always like this as back in 2012, Trump had not yet delved into politics, and was best known for his reality show The Apprentice.

He also seemed to be a fan of Swift, as he even took to Twitter where he responded to the news that she would be co-presenting the Grammys nomination broadcast in 2013.

"Glad to hear that @taylorswift13 will be co-hosting the Grammy nominations special on 12.5. Taylor is terrific!" Trump wrote at the time.

2018

Swift speaks out about her political views

Swift hadn't previously shared her political views, but this changed in 2018 when she endorsed Tennessee’s democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she said in an Instagram post, referring at Trump's first term in office (2017-2020."

In the message Swift shared her pro-human rights, pro-LGBTQ+ rights stance as the reasons for her voting Democrat, and criticised Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn by saying her voting record in congress “appalls and terrifies me”.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

Taylor added: “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

In response, Trump says he likes Swift's music 25 per cent less



It's fair to say this didn't go down too well with Trump who in response told reporters: “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now, OK?”

2019

Swift continues to take digs at Trump

After her initial post making her political opinions known, Swift continued to do this with her platform, as she made her feelings about Trump clear.

“Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realised that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric. I’m going to do more to help," she said in a letter with Ellein March ahead of her 30th birthday later in the year.

“We have a big race coming up next year,” she noted in reference to the 2020 US presidential election.

Months later, in August she made more targeted comments towards Trump in an interview with The Guardian.

“The thing I can’t get over right now is gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America’,” she told the British newspaper.

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate.”

Although she didn't mention Trump by name, she did refer to him: “I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.”

“I just wanna do everything I can for 2020. I wanna figure out exactly how I can help, what are the most effective ways to help. ’Cause this is just… This is not it.”

On Trump's 2016 win, Swift confessed she was "blindsided" by this - "I was living in this Obama eight-year paradise of, you go, you cast your vote, the person you vote for wins, everyone’s happy!”

2020

Miss Americana documentary

In January 2020, Swift's documentary Miss Americana was released where is showed the behind-the-scenes conversation in 2018 ahead of the pop star sharing her political views for the first time.

When someone off screen noted how potential headlines could “Taylor Swift comes out against Donald Trump," Swift remained unwavering despite concerns.

“I don’t care if they write that,” she responded. “I am sad that I didn’t two years ago, but I can’t change that. I am saying right now that this is something that I know is right.”

“The president could come after you,” she is also warned by her publicist, to which she remarked: “Yeah, f*** that. I don’t care.”

The documentary also showed her amusement at Trump saying he likes her music "25 per cent less" after her political statement.

Swift directly criticises Trump on Twitter

Following the murder of George Floyd, protests took place across the US and the world.

During all this Trump made headlines for his late-night tweet threatening violence against protesters in Minnesota, as reported by CNN.

In May, Swift then took to Twitter to call out Trump for his actions.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” she asked, then added: “We will vote you out in November.”

A few months later in August, Swift criticised Trump once again, this time accusing him of a “calculated dismantling” of the US Postal Service.

“He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” she said.

“Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

Swift endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Given her previous comments, It's no surprise that Swift endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she said at the time.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

She added: “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

2024

Trump says Swift wouldn't endorse Biden again

In February last year, Trump seemed convinced that Swift wouldn't endorse Joe Biden (who was originally the presidential candidate before dropping out in July) this time around.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other musical artists,” Trump claimed on his social media site Truth Social.

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

Trump describes Swift as "unusually beautiful."

The former US President was asked about the 'Red' singer for the forthcoming book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass .

Speaking with the book's author, Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh back in November 2023, Trump was asked for his opinion on the "biggest celebrity of our times" who is currently on the European leg of her popular Eras Tour.

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful," the 77-year-old said, in a passage published by Variety on June 10.

"I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"

Trump shares fake AI-generated ‘Swifties for Trump’ images

As the presidential election campaign was in fully swing, Trump came under fire after he shared a series of AI-generated images on Truth Social, appearing to suggest they were wearing t-shirts with the slogan “Swifties for Trump” on the front.

Reposting them on Truth Social, he wrote: “I accept!”

Swift endorses Kamala Harris in US election



In September, after the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Swift announced that she would be voting for Harris on November 5.

Her statement also touched upon AI and misinformation - which she had been at the centre of.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she said.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth".

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them".

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift continued: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

At the end of the statement she signed off as a "childless cat lady" referring to controversial comments made by Trump’s running mate JD Vance.

Trump reacts to Swift's Harris endorsement

The day after Swift's endorsement of Harris, Trump declared: "I was not a Taylor Swift fan".

“It was just a question of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. But she’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat – and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Trump says he 'hates' Taylor Swift



On September 15, Trump in an all-caps post on Truth Social wrote:: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

2025

Trump mocks Swift over Super Bowl booing



And we're at present day where Trump mocked Swift for being booed at the Super Bowl last night, as mentioned earlier.

Since Trump has four years in office, no doubt there will be more back and forth beef between these two in the future.

