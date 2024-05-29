Nationwide hunt starts for the 'Ultimate Swiftie' to fulfil job of a lifetime

UK Swifties, listen up!

There's a new job for superfans as GetYourGuide, a leading global online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth travelling for, is looking forthe UK’s biggest Taylor Swift fan to build atour inspired by the popstar’s personal and lyrical experience of London.

Those who are End Game Swifties will be able to live out their dream side hustle as the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide - curating and delivering the new Taylor Swift tour in London in collaboration with GetYourGuide and Urban Saunters.

Plus, some of the job perks are training with expert tour guides, complimentary tickets to bring friends and family on thetours you lead, company merchandise and compensation.

Applications forthe once-in-a-lifetime role open on May 29 and close June 5.

James Barker, UK Brand Lead at GetYourGuide, said: “We know many people today seek destinations and experiences inspired by their passions. The viral phenomenon of The Black Dog pub in Vauxhall, featured in Taylor’s new album, perfectly demonstrates this growing trend.

"The deep connection she shares with her fans has created genuine excitement about the places she brings to the spotlight and we know there’s a treasure trove of Taylor-made places in London just waiting to be explored.

"As a leading online marketplace to discover and book experiences worth travelling for, we’re on the lookout for the ultimate Swiftie who can bring their unique perspective and help uncover the hidden gems of Taylor’s London to fans visiting the capital.”

This announcement follows a recent survey from GetYourGuide that found that 44 per cent of people choose a travel destination based on their passions and interests.

Candidates who want to avoid a Cruel Summer are urged not to miss out on this opportunity thinking they Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve and apply today.

Applicants will need to post a video on their Instagram grid or TikTok, sharing why they believe they have what it takes to be London’s Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide tagging @GetYourGuide and #UltimateSwiftieGuide. Shortlisted applicants will be contacted via DM from June 6 when they will be invited to an interview.

Successful candidates will be notified by Urban Saunters. See full instructions and rules for entry here, or follow GetYourGuide on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

The travel brand is helping fans and travellers around the world realise their passions with tailored immersive experiences connecting them to some of their favourite artists.

In the US, a recruitment drive has also been launched to find America’s number one Swiftie to host fans on an experiential tour of Taylor’s New York.

