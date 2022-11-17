Ticketmaster stunned Taylor Swift fans on Thursday by announcing that it was canceling Friday's public ticket sales for the star's Eras Tour.

It came after the platform announced that more than two million tickets had been sold for her upcoming tour - which is the most for an artist in a single day.

The company explained that the deluge of visits caused the massive slowdown on the platform yesterday, which infuriated those fans who'd snagged verified pre-sale yet were left ticketless.

Ticketmaster blamed bots and fans without codes for the strain on the site, explaining in a blog post: "Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume. This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Twitter account for Ticketmaster posted: "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

It led to a furious reaction from fans - although many of the responses were pretty funny.

One fan pictured Taylor Swift blasting through the sound barrier to reach Ticketmaster HQ to figure out what was going on:

Another could only imagine the terror of the Ticketmaster employee who had to press the 'send' button on the announcement:

On second thoughts, chase after them!









Many people shared their suspicion that the whole saga could radicalise a whole generation of Gen Z and Millennial Swifties and turn them into anti-monopoly campaigners:

Nathan For You made an inevitable appearance, summing up the chaos of Ticketmaster:

Beyonce fans are hoping that Ticketmaster's stranglehold on the online ticketing industry is broken before her tickets go on sale:

Lots of people used some of Taylor Swift's lyrics against Ticketmaster:

We're already set for the movie:

If you're upset about not getting tickets then there's some merch for you:

Should have played the long game!

You've still got options:

One person got a lotta Twitter likes for suggesting a Ticketmaster insurrection (tongue-in-cheek, of course)

One wild theory that it's SBF's last roll of the dice:

There's a Dr Phil clip for everything:

If you're not in America, you can just sit back and watch the drama unfold:



Ticketmaster is even facing legal scrutiny over the chaos.



In a letter addressed to the president and CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared her "serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

"Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services," she wrote, before adding: "That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price."

Maybe if Biden figures out a solution, the next electoral map will look something like this:

And we're not saying some fans are blowing it out of all proportion, but on Wednesday the problems ended up trending above fears that World War 3 was about to erupt.

Deep breaths, everyone!

