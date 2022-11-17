When Taylor Swift dropped tickets for her hotly anticipated 2023 Eras Tour, diehard fans were fuming they were unable to get their hands on them.

Inevitably, they turned to Twitter to express their outrage at Ticketmaster's outages and long waits, despite some having pre-sale codes.

One baffled fan quizzed: "Anyone else not moving any farther in the queue in the past 25 min? Is Ticketmaster down again?"

While another penned: "Eight billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently."

Well now, the ticket website is facing even more scrutiny from lawmakers and authorities.

In a letter addressed to the president and CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared her "serious concerns about the state of competition in the ticketing industry and its harmful impact on consumers."

"Ticketmaster’s power in the primary ticket market insulates it from the competitive pressures that typically push companies to innovate and improve their services," she wrote, before adding: "That can result in the types of dramatic service failures we saw this week, where consumers are the ones that pay the price."

Klobuchar proceeded to press Michael Rapino on the amount of money spent to upgrade technology to handle the surge in demand and how many tickets were actually reserved for pre-sales.

It wasn't just Klobuchar expressing her concerns either, with Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti saying he is launching an investigation into Ticketmaster after his office was inundated with concerns over the site crashing.

On Wednesday (November 16), Skrmetti's office tweeted: "Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated."

Indy100 reached out to Ticketmaster for comment.

