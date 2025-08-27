It's been less than 24 hours since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, and we're already utterly obsessed with the details of how their eventual wedding could look.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married", Swift teased in a five-photo Instagram post, sharing the news.

The singer was proposed to with an 8 carat brilliant-cut old mine colourless diamond rounded at the corners, bezel-set in yellow gold with filigree detail work on the band, estimated to cost around $1 million, designed by Kindred Lubeck.

The proposal happened almost two weeks before it was announced, and according to the NFL star's father, he popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Of course, we don't yet know when they'll have their official wedding - but it's fair to say fans and experts alike have already got their own ideas.

Katie Brundige, owner of Intertwined Events, an event planning firm based in Southern California, thinks that the couple will opt for a small and intimate wedding behind closed doors.

"When you look at her engagement ring, it’s not typical. It’s beautiful and has a timeless feeling. It’s elevated, you can tell it's very valuable, but it's unlike most things. That's the style that this wedding is going to be created in," she told the BBC.

"To me this [wedding] is one of the biggest moments of her life, I expect her to be very hands-on in the process and I don't expect us to see all these big celebrity names in the planning," Brundige says.

"I think she’s going to follow her heart on who she thinks can tell her story the best (in planning her wedding). I truly think it will be people we never heard of before."

Newly-wed influencer, Ambar Driscoll, echoed similar thoughts.

"She'll get married either in Nashville or at one of her houses", she predicted, however, she noted that she thought the party would be one for the books, because both Swift and Kelce are "big party people".

She also thinks Swift will write a song for the special day - but the public will never get to hear it, and that she'll be wearing custom Vivienne Westwood, in a nod to her current era of style.

"I feel like she’d have a really small/intimate wedding then a big afterparty", one commenter wrote, while another said they think phones will be banned from the bash.

"I think it will be an old English fairytale style ceremony", someone else shared.

"She will wear Ralph Lauren. They are both in Ralph Lauren in their engagement announcement", another noted, while others hedged their bets on Oscar de la Renta as the dress designer.

If you need us, this is all we'll be thinking about for the foreseeable future.

