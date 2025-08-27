Donald Trump's 7-word reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement leaves fans confused

It's been less than 24 hours since Taylor Swift surprised the world with her engagement to Travis Kelce – and it's safe to say the internet has gone into a frenzy with their wholesome post being reshared on Instagram almost two million times.

But, what's truly caught people off guard is Donald Trump's response – especially considering how outspoken he’s been about the pop icon in the past.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (26 August), the president was asked about the "biggest pop culture news" happening right now.

When a reporter asked his reaction to the Swift and Kelce getting engaged, Trump simply quipped: "I wish them a lot of luck."

He added: "I think it’s – I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."

Inevitably, Swifties were left scratching their heads – and while some tried their luck by calling for the wedding to be made a national holiday, others were quick to remind Trump of his past comments about the singer.

These include claiming he enjoys the star’s music "25 per cent less" after she voiced her political views in 2018, posting fake AI-generated ‘Swifties for Trump’ images on Truth Social, and, perhaps most bluntly, declaring "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" in September 2024.

In response to Trump’s unexpectedly positive remarks, one fan quipped: "From 'I hate Taylor Swift' to this??????"

Another suggested to "bring his tweets back up!"

Meanwhile, a third joked: "He learned his lesson about angering Swifties?"

Most recently, Trump compared Swift to actor Sydney Sweeney, writing on Truth Social earlier this month: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.'"

"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!)," Trump added. "She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."

