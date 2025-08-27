Taylor Swift’s engagement ring designer sells out amid Travis Kelce announcement

After months of speculation that it could be on its way, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement.

The couple, who have been together since 2023, shared the news on Instagram with a photoshoot from when the NFL star popped the question - which according to his dad, was at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, almost two weeks ago.

As expected, the 35-year-old proposed with a huge, vintage-inspired rock, and as details emerge of who was behind the stunning creation, the designer's website is pretty much sold out.

Taylor Swift

What style is Taylor Swift's engagement ring?

The timeless ring is a brilliant-cut old mine colourless diamond rounded at the corners, bezel-set in yellow gold with filigree detail work on the band. It's estimated to be around 8 carats, and could have cost up to $1 million.

Who designed Taylor Swift's engagement ring?

Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry is behind Taylor Swift's engagement ring, a New York designer who specialises in natural stones and vintage-inspired one-off pieces, similar to the singer's.

The designer is thought to be the daughter of master goldsmith, Jay Lubeck, and got into the business in 2019. Since then, she's amassed a huge social media following, including over 233,000 Instagram followers, and began making engagement rings upon request.

Current rings on Lubeck's website start at around £5,000 ($6,724) and go up to £29,000 ($40,000), and each one has hand-carved detailing, that she refers to as "ring tattooing".

While she's yet to speak out on designing the ring, there are many on her social media channels that bear similar resemblance to the one she made for Taylor.





In fact, one that has a similar setting to the artist's has now racked up over 551,000 likes in the wake of Taylor and Travis' engagement, as Lubeck shows how she makes the rings.

"A true artist combing modern and vintage", one person wrote underneath.

"You are so talented. I absolutely love your designs", another echoed.

"The perfect ring does exist", a third penned.

But, if you want a memento similar to Taylor's, you'll need to act fast, as there are only two of rings still available on the Artifex website, including a 4.55ct untreated blue sapphire for $28,570, and a 3.28ct sapphire set in yellow gold for a cool $17,270.

Now we just need an excuse...

Why not read...

Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift will perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show after spotting 'hidden details'

Taylor Swift gives her best advice to live by as she releases new album

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



