It's a love story and Taylor Swift just said yes!

The popstar announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce after nearly two years of dating, with celebrities and fans reacting to the exciting news.

Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a series of photos of the special moment where Kelce got down on one knee in the middle of a stunning floral display in a garden in Lee Summit, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, Kelce's father Ed revealed.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the post caption read, while Swift's song 'So High School' played - a track from her album The Tortured Poets Department that is reported to be about their romance.

The two can be seen embracing in other pictures, with a close-up of the huge diamond ring, which appears to be an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a gold band estimated to be worth $550,000, according to Forbes.

Within four hours of sharing the news, the post had more than a whopping 18 million likes. At the time of writing, it has more than 27 million likes.





All the celebrities who have reacted...

When you're a global pop star and one of the biggest sportsmen in the world, news of an engagement will be breaking news, and various showbiz pals of the couple and celebrities have been reacting to the news on social media.

Here is a round-up of all the ones we've seen so far:

Sabrina Carpenter

The 'Manchild' singer, who supported Swift on the Eras Tour and is set to feature on Swift's song 'The Life of a Showgirl' from the upcoming album of the same name, took to her Instagram Story to share the engagement post and some supportive white hearts.

Instagram/sabrinacarpenter, and Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp





Cara Delevingne

Model and Swift's friend Cara Delevingne reshared the couple's engagement post to her Instagram Story with a load of love hearts, she's previously been spotted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with the singer, and also famously starred in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video.

Cara Delevingne's reation to Taylor Swifts engagement, Ross Travis, Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne Instagram/caradelevingne and Patrick Smith/Getty Images





Brittany Mahomes

Taking to her Instagram Story, Brittany Mahomes - wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes - reposted the engagement photos and wrote, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

Swift and Mahomes are often seen together cheering their partners at football games.

(L-R) Brittany Mahomes reacts to Swift's engagement, and Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Instagram/brittanylynne, and Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images





Patrick Mahomes

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also shared the couple's post on his Instagram Story with three red heart emojis.

Patrick Mahomes responds to Swift and Kelces engagement on Instagram, and inger-songwriter Taylor Swift Instagram/patrickmahomes, and Matthew Stockman/Getty Images





Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, declared, "Today is a fairytale" as they congratulated their player's big news.

"Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"





NFL

"Congratulations to Travis and Taylor," the official NFL account wrote, sharing a snap from the couple's engagement post.

British Royals

The engagement got the royal approval as Swift and Kelce's post has been liked by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously met the couple when Swift performed her Eras Tour in London.













Gordon Ramsay

"From one ring to the next 💍 …congrats @killatrav & @taylorswift ! From your favourite Home Ec Teacher Gx," the famous chef wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of himself with Kelce on the football field.





The US president, who famously declared "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" days after the singer shared her support for Kamala Harris, had a different tone when asked for his reaction to the big pop culture news.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said. “He’s a great player, and I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”





@independent President Donald Trump has reacted to the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. Pop superstar Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL player Kelce announced the news in a joint Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, sending the internet into a frenzy. Trump, however, was in an hours-long cabinet meeting, seemingly unaware of the pending nuptials until a reporter asked for his thoughts. #taylorswift #swifties #swiftie #lover #trump #traviskelce #engagement





Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart posted a photo of the couple with the caption, "It's time to call in the ultimate wedding planner."





How have fans and social media reacted?

News of Swift's engagement prompted a lot of reaction from her passionate Swiftie fanbase, who were delighted for their favourite pop star

One person said, "I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT."





"Every Swiftie in the world right now," a second person posted, with a photo of Monica, Rachel and Phoebe from Friends where they dressed up as brides.





A third person joked, "BREAKING: Taylor Swift gets engaged to her back-up dancer," referring to when Kelce joined Swift on her Eras Tour stage at Wembley.

"Hope these Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce fans are having a good day," a fourth person commented, posting a photo of a couple dressed as the singer and football player before they were the biggest celebrity couple.





Someone else shared, "TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE ENGAGED WAKE UPPP."









"Literally crying for my close and personal friend Taylor Swift," another person noted.









"Taylor Swift engaged…. Taylor Swift owns all of her music….. new Taylor Swift album in October…… this is real life…."





"How it feels to watch Taylor Swift get engaged," sharing how invested they are in Swift.









Another user wrote, "Someone was planning to propose tonight and now they have to decide if they still want to do it on Taylor Swift Travis Kelce day."

