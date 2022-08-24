For Taylor Swift fans who know the singer's lyrics word-for-word and want to study her songwriting, then you're in luck as The University of Texas at Austin offers a new class this autumn all about the pop star.

Those in their first year of study in the Liberal Arts Honors program can take the class called "Literary Contests and Contexts-The Taylor Swift Songbook," which will be run by English professor, Elizabeth Scala.

The course will provide "an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses the songwriting of @taylorswift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills," according to a Facebook post by the UT Department of English.



Swifties know all too well that the singer loves to hide easter eggs with hidden meaning and secret clues in her work through lyrics and music videos, and the course will certainly delve down the different rabbit holes as the department's post added: "Let’s turn that Easter Egg hunting and reading in detail to academic purposes!"

"Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her," Scala told the Austin American-Statesman and detailed that students will study Swift's songs as "poems and literary structures."

It isn't the first time a university has based a course around a popstar as Texas State University is set to offer a Harry Styles course called "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture," for Spring 2023.

Back in 2016, The University of Texas at San Antonio offered a class on Beyoncé’s sixth studio album Lemonade called "Black Women, Beyoncé, and Popular Culture."

