Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce belt out classic song at US Open final

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted having fun and singing along to a classic track in the crowd at the US Open .

Swift has had an unbelievable year, travelling the world performing her Eras Tour . But, this weekend, the star got some downtime and chose to spend it watching a spot of tennis.

On Sunday (8 September), Flushing Meadows in New York hosted the star-studded men’s singles grand slam final, where Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner took on the American Taylor Fritz.

But, while it was a different Taylor taking centre stage, Swift managed to capture some of the limelight after being spotted singing along to the iconic 2003 rock hit 'I Believe in a Thing Called Love' by The Darkness which played over the sound system inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alongside boyfriend Kelce, Swift mimicked playing the guitar and the pair dramatically sang along to the song while looking at each other.

“When I say I’m looking for somebody to match my freak, THIS is what I mean,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “This is cute but let’s be real there’s no force on Earth or anywhere else that could stop a group of white people from singing along to ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’.”

Someone else said: “They’re just two ‘90s kids/millennials who fell in love.”

Swift and Kelce were far from the only celebrities in attendance, with people like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Matthew McConaughey, Elon Musk, Eddie Redmayne and Emily Ratajkowski all seen enjoying the match in which Fritz lost in three sets.

