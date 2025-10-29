Trump says he’d 'love' to be in the army - but there’s one problem

During a visit to U.S. troops in Japan, Donald Trump told service members, “I’d love to do what you do", in an unexpected revelation.

There’s one problem, though, which critics have been pointing out online. It's reported that Trump avoided serving in the Vietnam War, receiving five draft deferments, including one for alleged bone spurs.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to share the reports in the wake of this speech saying "said by Bone Spurs in Chief."

So while the president praised the troops for their service, many online couldn’t help but note the irony of his statement, given his alleged history of dodging military duty.

Indy100 have contacted the White House for comment.

