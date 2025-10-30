At a recent public forum, a brave young woman stood up to Vice-President J.D. Vance and asked a challenging question on immigration.

“When you say there are ‘too many immigrants’, when did you decided that number?" the woman said, before asking why the government gave so many a dream only to then tell them they don’t belong anymore.

Vance attempted to respond, emphasising his desire to reduce future immigration levels, but the woman remained strong saying he might not be kicking legal migrants out of the country, but he is making policies that are directly hurting them.

The moment swiftly gained traction online, spotlighting the woman’s calm but pointed challenge.

