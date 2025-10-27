Does JD Vance wear eye makeup? TikTok believes they have found his exact shade

As former president Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 election, we've been seeing a lot more of JD Vance on our screens.

But there's one particular detail that some viewers have been discussing online - and that's whether or not the 39-year-old US Senator is wearing eyeliner.

Over the years Vance has changed up his look from the fresh shaven baby face to growing out a bread to later become the first major party nominee with facial hair in 75 years.

Since he was chosen as Trump's vice president pick, the eyeliner topic has been making the rounds.

“This is unserious political commentary but I can’t stop thinking about it," TikToker Casey (@mamasissiesays) said in a video on June 19. “Is JD Vance wearing eyeliner?”

She then goes through different photos of Vance, each time zooming in to look and see whether or not there's any hint of eyeliner and concludes Vance isn't wearing any eyeliner in his official Senator portrait.

But in TV interviews however, the creator believes "something is going on here" referring to her opinion that he's sporting eyeliner as well as contour.

In another snap, she continued: "That is a bold line just a few millimeters over and he’ll have a proper cat-eye on his hands,” and zoomed in closer.

Casey then clarified: “We’re fine with men who wear makeup. What we’re not fine with is hypocrites who make … harmful policies against men who wear makeup.”

Not only does the creator think Vance is wearing eyeliner but she reckons she's figured out which exact brand and shade the product is.

Vance's shade is apparently a “deep taupe-gray matte” in eye pencil called “Urban Decay Desperation.”

In the comments, viewers shared their thoughts on whether Vance was wearing makeup.

One person speculated that he had a "lash lift and tint" while another person added: "He is wearing a kohl eyeliner."

"This is the exact eyeliner I wear bc it makes my blue eyes pop. He knew what he was doing," someone else added.

A fourth person commented: "No literally I thought the same thing when I saw a photo of him recently."

While there has been no public comment from either Vance or the GOP on this particular topic at the time of writing, makeup is often used by politicians who are making TV appearances and/or under the spotlight at rallies on the campaign trail.

Back in 1960 Richard Nixon blamed bad television makeup during his debates with John F. Kennedy on him losing the presidential election.

Another recent discussion about a politician's look was when there were rumours last year that Florida Governor and former Republican nominee Ron DeSantis wears hidden heels in his shoes to appear taller.

