In a striking recent moment, China’s president Xi Jinping appeared noticeably unimpressed when interacting with U.S. president Donald Trump, a reminder of the shifting power dynamics between the world’s two largest economies as trade talks get underway.

During a high-stakes meeting on 30 October 2025, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping appeared together as the two superpowers agreed a truce in their trade war, including eased tariffs and renewed Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans.

But amid the diplomacy, Xi’s expression said it all: resolute, unimpressed and withholding any personal warmth as Trump promoted the deal as “a 12 out of 10”.

The interaction quickly got the meme treatment online, with social media users commenting on the 'unimpressed' look given by Xi Jinping.













