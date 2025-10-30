Trump has another 'covfefe' moment with bizarre Truth Social rambling

Donald Trump has had another “ covfefe ” moment after posting indecipherable gibberish on Truth Social.

Trump is not shy about posting bizarre things on social media, in recent weeks sharing an AI-generated video of him piloting a plane that dropped faeces on American protestors and going on a lengthy rambling post offering unsolicited medical advice to pregnant women and parents.

But, one of the 79-year-old’s more recent posts has done nothing to quell the growing queries about Trump's mental acuity after he made the bizarre entry, which read: “South Carerdddd.”

He made the post at 10:43 p.m. (local time) from South Korea, where he is currently visiting as part of a six-day tour in Asia. Many have likened it to the viral 2017 moment in which he posted the word “covfefe” at the end of a post.

“South Carerdddd” was deleted, but not before screengrabs were taken and shared on social media, sparking plenty of commentary.

“The extra ds stand for dementia,” Gavin Newsom argued.

Another suggested: “If Biden posted this they'd interrupt a football game.”

Someone else joked: “Babe, wake up, new Covfefe just dropped.”

“Dazed & confused POTUS,” someone commented.

The Lincoln Project mocked Trump’s recent claim about a recent MRI scan he had and which the White House kept secret: “‘Perfect MRI’. Sure.”

Someone else mocked: “North Covfefe is in trouble.”

In the next Truth Social post from Trump’s account, he thanked South Korea for the “incredible welcome”.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings