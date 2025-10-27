Fans spot 'hidden detail' in track from Lily Allen's new album West End Girl

Lily Allen’s explosive new album West End Girl has had fans in a chokehold since its release, laying bare experiences of love, betrayal, and self-discovery.

Written in just ten days, the record marks her fifth studio album and her first in seven years. West End Girl features 14 tracks created in collaboration with her musical director, Blue May.

But fans have turned their focus to one song in particular, 'P**** Palace', after spotting a small detail that many initially overlooked.

During the intro, listeners have speculated that the opening sounds strikingly similar to the Stranger Things theme tune.

For the blissfully unaware, Allen began dating Stranger Things star David Harbour in 2019, with the pair marrying a year later before parting ways in 2024.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to X/Twitter to share their theories. One wrote: "Did anyone else notice the beginning of 'P**** Palace' kind of sounded like the Stranger Things intro??? Or am I crazy?"

Another hailed the supposed reference as "genius," writing: "The way 'P**** Palace' from Lily Allen starts with something crazily similar to the Stranger Things theme tune is wild and genius."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "The intro to 'P**** Palace' sounding like the Stranger Things theme song / BYYEEEEEE."

West End Girl has since received rave reviews, with The Independent’s Hannah Ewens awarding it five stars and describing it as a "brutal, tell-all masterpiece."

"This musical of deceit and suffering puts her in the starring role, seizing control of her narrative and holding little back," she wrote. "Those distinctive, creamy vocals sound sad and deflated, as if she’s processing in real time.

"Seven years since her last album, this intense story-driven format lets her sound sharper, smarter, and more clear-eyed than before."

