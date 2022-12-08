Gameshow host Bradley Walsh was left struggling to hold it together after a contestant was asked a rude-sounding question.

ITV gameshow The Chase has been entertaining the British public for years, but it’s not only the viewer who has the occasional laugh.

One recent episode saw contestants Jude from Dublin, Nick from Hull, Su from Gloucestershire and Chante from Manchester take on chaser Anne Hegerty with the hopes of winning some cash.

Nick was the second player to take on the Governess for a potential £5,000, but it was then that one of the questions had not only the audience but the presenter Walsh, in stitches.

Walsh asked Nick: “The breakfast food known in Scotland as 'tattie scones' goes by what name in Ireland?”

Among the multiple-choice answers were the following options: A - Fadge, B - Menge, or C - Clonge.

After a brief pause for the contest and the chaser to select their answers, it was clear that Walsh had found the answers hilarious and was struggling to keep it together. The studio audience also began to erupt into laughter.

As Walsh tried to gather himself, he was encouraged by Hegerty, who said, “You can do it Brad”. The contestant got the answer correct (A - Fadge) and Walsh cheekily quipped, “That's what you want for breakfast”.

Some on Twitter had the theory that producers of the show set the question intentionally.

One person wrote: “They’re just trying on purpose to make Bradley Walsh laugh now.”

Another said: “Fadge. Menge. Clonge. Dead impressed with Bradley Walsh getting passed that.”

