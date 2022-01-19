What would you do if you saw The Rock out and about in Hollywood?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars (and we don’t just mean literally) of all time. He’s appeared in countless shows and TV opportunities, making him a beloved household name.

So when a group of unsuspecting fans on a celebrity tour bus saw that the car stopped next to them had the actor inside—they freaked out in the best way possible.

See the video here:





@therock saw a celebrity tour bus on the road and pulled up right next to it 😂





@espn @therock saw a celebrity tour bus on the road and pulled up right next to it 😂





@therock saw a celebrity tour bus on the road and pulled up right next to it 😂“

Hey you guys know where I could find The Rock?” Johnson asks with a smile.

As fans excitedly screamed as whipped out their phones to grab a video of The Rock (because who on earth would believe this story without photographic evidence?!) the actor chuckled and asked everyone how they were doing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two cars were presumably stopped at a red light together, so the interaction was brief but memorable for sure.

One thing’s for certain: this definitely became the highlight of their trip.

The unsuspecting tourists yelled that they loved Johnson to which he responded to his adoring fans that he loved them too.

In the comments, many people applauded Johnson for stopping the car and making those people’s day, which people noted not many celebrities would do in the first place.

People called him humble and also said that they hope to meet him one day in the future.

“Love the rock...I would do this every day if I was famous,” one person said.

Another comment read, “Keep being this person you are truly amazing!”