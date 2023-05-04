TikTokers asked Thomas Brodie-Sangster on a date - but didn't know who he was

Two TikTokers approached a guy on the street to ask if he would go on a date with them - and little did they know the guy was actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

YouTuber Ruby Hexx and her friend Ivy Fox participated in a TikTok challenge where people film themselves going up to strangers and ask them if they’d rather have $100, or go on a date with both of them.

In the hilarious video, the pair can be seen going up to the Love Actually, and Queen's Gambit actor in Soho Square where they put this question to him.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Excuse me, would you rather have $100 or a date with us two?", they asked him.

"Oh, I’m in a relationship, so I’d take the $100," Brodie-Sangster replied, who is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Talulah Riley.

"Argh!" the disappointed social media star reacted.

"No offence," he added in assurance with a smile, as the pair laughed.









@therubyhexx He was so sweet, i hope his gf sees this!@IVY FOX 🦊 😭 #thomasbrodiesangster





As the girls went to walk away the 32-year-old added: "But I’m also English, so dollars are no use to me.

"So, I’d have neither!"

"£90!" they quipped, to which Brodie-Sangster jokingly agreed: "Alright, 90 quid!" prompting further chuckles.

It was then when the girls asked: "Just out of interest, are you an actor?’

To which he replied: "I am an actor, yeah."

The two appeared to get him confused with another actor as they asked him if he was in Narnia and he politely answered: "I went to the premiere of that, but I wasn’t in it!"

And on that note, he departed from the TikTokers.

"He was so sweet, i hope his gf sees this," the video caption read.

Since then the 35-second clip has gone viral on TikTok with 3.6m views, 413,000 likes, as people couldn't believe the two girls didn't recognise the actor.

One person wrote: "BRO THATS THOMAS BRODIE SANGSTER RIGHT????"

"HOW CAN U NOT KNOW WHO HE IS?" another person said.

Someone else added: "How did u not notice that that was Thomas Brodie?"

"They DID NOT just sleep on Thomas Brodie Sangster like that," a fourth person commented.

In the comments section, Ruby wrote: "He was the kid in Love Actually! I didn’t realise until we left lol."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

