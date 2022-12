Diane Sawyer's Love Actually reunion interview was actually almost cut-short - as she was threatened with arrest for not having a permit.

She joined Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as they revisited the iconic River Thames bench from the film 20 years ago.

"We have to stop. The police say we don't have the proper permit, and they're going to arrest us", a producer can be heard saying.

"Oh, they are? Now we run!", Sawyer responds.

