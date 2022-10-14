Elon Musk's ex-wife says he made her watch rocket videos on date

Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley, has shared her experience of meeting the Tesla founder in a new BBC documentary.

The actress described how he invited her out for 'breakfast, lunch, and dinner' before inviting her back to his hotel room to watch "rocket videos". Riley assumed it was an innuendo for a more romantic evening together.

"We did get into his hotel room and he did just show me rocket videos," she joked.

The pair were married from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

