Timothée Chalamet is not someone who is afraid of making bold fashion statements. From the skinny pink scarf he wore to the Paris premiere of his film A Complete Unknown (which drew comparisons to Disney Channel legends, Ashley Tisdale and Lizzie Mcguire), to a backless red jumpsuit - the 29-year-old has certainly cultivated a unique aesthetic over the years. And we love him for it.

The Oscar-nominated actor is a style icon both on the red carpet, and when he’s casually walking around city streets. His latest viral fashion accessory is a tiny, denim Chanel bag, which he was spotted wearing while in Paris recently. And the entire outfit is phenomenal.

The casual streetwear look was nothing short of eclectic — he paired a Las Vegas Raiders windbreaker jacket with True Religion jeans, baggy jeans, Nike Air More Uptempo trainers and a tiny Chanel purse.

Although it may sound incongruous compared to all the other garments Timmy wore while signing autographs, the entire outfit works so well. Who knew pairing a massive jacket and a small bag would have so much visual impact? The bag itself is a mini version of the designer brand’s iconic Classic Flap bag. I’s so tiny, it’s essentially a purse attached to a gold chain. The designer accessory is sold for upwards of £2,000.

So, why did the Call Me By Your Name star choose this particular accessory? Timmy actually became the face of Chanel in 2018. He was announced as the brand's first male ambassador in December 2018, which marked a huge moment in fashion as Chanel, which is traditionally associated with women's couture, chose Chalamet to represent its collections for men.

As you can imagine, fans of the actor were obsessed with his mini handbag. Some social media fashion fanatics wondered whether he had borrowed the item from his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, or her daughter, Stormi, six.

“I’d be playing in Kylie’s closet too, mhm,” one viral post on X declared.

“Like I would definitely grab a couple pieces,” another X user quipped.

“Babe, that is Stormi's purse,” a third person joked.

In any case, who doesn’t love a man who loves his purse?

