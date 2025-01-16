Timothee Chalamet 'fined £65' for not parking Lime bike after London premiere stunt

Actor Timothee Chalamet said he's been fined £65 fine for not parking his Lime bike properly after riding it to his London film premiere.

Rather than opting for a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the 29-year-old actor tried to beat the traffic, instead heading to the London premiere of his new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, on a Lime e-bike.

However, pulling up to the red carpet on Tuesday (14 January) seems to have cost the star a fine after he incorrectly parked the bike.

The revelation came during a chat show appearance on the French show, Quotidien. Chalamet revealed he received a £65 fine for parking the Lime bike in a no-parking zone.

Speaking in French, Chalamet revealed he took the bike because there was a traffic jam that would have made him late to his own premiere.

“I got a £65 fine and actually it was horrible because it was actually kind of an advert for them,” he said of the e-bike.

Aidan Zamiri, a professional photographer who also took a Lime bike alongside Chalamet also received a fine.

Zamiri shared a video of the two of them cycling to the premiere to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Favourite mode of transport”.

In a subsequent screenshot, Zamiri shared a picture of the fine he received for improper parking, however his amounted to £2.

According to Lime, ending your ride in a “no parking zone” will result in a notification from the app of the parking restrictions and will help direct users to a permissible area in which to end their journey.

