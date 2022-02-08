One of the most shocking documentaries of the year recently dropped on Netflix, and it has truly rattled viewers. We are, of course, talking about The Tinder Swindler.
Spoilers ahead!
The documentary tells the story of how Israeli scammer “Simon Leviev” - who used numerous identities - allegedly conned women across the globe as part of a massive Ponzi scheme.
Despite purporting to be the son of a billionaire diamond tycoon, as Leviev’s story unravelled it increasingly looked as though his lavish lifestyle was actually funded by fraud instead of his family’s business ventures.
He would match with women on Tinder and lovebomb them by treating them to coffee at five-star hotels, jetting off with them on private planes, and showering them with affection. Once the women became attached, he would ask for money.
It’s estimated he pocketed an estimated £7.4m by manipulating women into sending him money so he could escape his “enemies”.
Perhaps the most jaw-dropping part of the documentary is that he is currently living it up in Israel with a new girlfriend after just a short stint in prison. He has since been banned from Tinder.
Here are some of the best memes about the biggest Netflix villain so far this year…
Simon after every two minutes \n#TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/dV5TqmzyQY— Shosho Light (@Shosho Light) 1644122149
Me to Simon Leviev asking me to get a loan\u2026 #TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindler pic.twitter.com/jo5CmGTSLH— sherloque (@sherloque) 1643918180
Simon Leviev to his victims on Whatsapp. #TheTindlerSwindlerpic.twitter.com/8hBtIIhu9A— Hoe-anna Krupa (@Hoe-anna Krupa) 1644072181
I\u2019m really trying to feel sorry the women on #TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindler but I can\u2019t! Why would a billionaire ask YOU for money?!pic.twitter.com/Sn42jhuN27— Georgina (@Georgina) 1643804367
Simon and Peter living lavida loca with Simon's girlfriends' money. \n#TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/owfPaLf1Lr— Jesus stan account. (@Jesus stan account.) 1643935899
The fact that Simon wanted to get plastic surgery to change his identity and the plastic surgeon refused #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/JXn8N51GoQ— bongi_kosi (@bongi_kosi) 1643987091
In the documentary, his victims speak about how he sent them all the same message about his bodyguard being attacked.
This made his security situation seem more urgent as he pleaded with the women for money to go towards his protection.
But it seems these “enemies” were a figment of his imagination…
Actual footage of Simon Leviev fighting his enemies \n\n#TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/snfY7BkPyx— B (@B) 1644108772
Simon Leviev\u2019s favourite song #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/PQjep9SolZ— Brook Senior (@Brook Senior) 1644065333
If I hear Simon Leviev say \u201cMy enemies\u201d again in #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/NLn8q1Sn9N— OG \u2018Nike (@OG \u2018Nike) 1643913370
Simon Leviev after blaming everything on his \u2018enemies\u2019 #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/XUXEh9Hz8E— Bonny (@Bonny) 1643837757
\u201cBut who are these \u2018enemies\u2019 you\u2019re constantly running from?\u201d\n\nSimon Leviev:pic.twitter.com/7uuAHeXcyw— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@Nadine Batchelor-Hunt) 1644185581
Some were massive fans of Ayleen Charlotte, who scammed him back by selling his designer clothes.
Ayleen to Simon Leviev: ".......I'm leaving here with something."\n\n#TinderSwindler #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/7MKh13qDTY— \u2728\ud83e\udddc\ud83c\udfff\u200d\u2640\ufe0fPrincess Bravestrong \ud83d\udec0\ud83c\udfff\u2614\ud83e\udd34\ud83c\udffe\u2728 (@\u2728\ud83e\udddc\ud83c\udfff\u200d\u2640\ufe0fPrincess Bravestrong \ud83d\udec0\ud83c\udfff\u2614\ud83e\udd34\ud83c\udffe\u2728) 1644042476
Simon Leviev: every action has a reaction \n\nAyleen: after selling his clothes\n#tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/JaWqDUQX7i— GreenMood (@GreenMood) 1644157053
Ayleen from The Tinder Swindler logging into eBay while Simon Leviev WhatsApps her about 1-star hostels #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/VoQFCx6YLA— Britt (@Britt) 1643946198
Ayleen looking for fucks to give when Simon Leviev is homeless and destitute \n\n#TheTinderSwindler #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/cf89WDVeHT— Britt (@Britt) 1643990588
Incredibly, at the end of the documentary Leviev threatened to sue the filmmakers for "defamation and lies".
#tinderswindler bold of Simon leviev to think he can sue Netflix. It's the guts and audacity for mepic.twitter.com/7gT3FE1w1x— B.bosz (@B.bosz) 1644083096
The man in question has taken to Instagram to say he will be “addressing the whole world” on Friday.
We’re waiting with bated breath…
