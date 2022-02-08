One of the most shocking documentaries of the year recently dropped on Netflix, and it has truly rattled viewers. We are, of course, talking about The Tinder Swindler.

Spoilers ahead!

The documentary tells the story of how Israeli scammer “Simon Leviev” - who used numerous identities - allegedly conned women across the globe as part of a massive Ponzi scheme.

Despite purporting to be the son of a billionaire diamond tycoon, as Leviev’s story unravelled it increasingly looked as though his lavish lifestyle was actually funded by fraud instead of his family’s business ventures.

He would match with women on Tinder and lovebomb them by treating them to coffee at five-star hotels, jetting off with them on private planes, and showering them with affection. Once the women became attached, he would ask for money.

It’s estimated he pocketed an estimated £7.4m by manipulating women into sending him money so he could escape his “enemies”.

Perhaps the most jaw-dropping part of the documentary is that he is currently living it up in Israel with a new girlfriend after just a short stint in prison. He has since been banned from Tinder.

Here are some of the best memes about the biggest Netflix villain so far this year…

In the documentary, his victims speak about how he sent them all the same message about his bodyguard being attacked.

This made his security situation seem more urgent as he pleaded with the women for money to go towards his protection.

But it seems these “enemies” were a figment of his imagination…

Some were massive fans of Ayleen Charlotte, who scammed him back by selling his designer clothes.

Incredibly, at the end of the documentary Leviev threatened to sue the filmmakers for "defamation and lies".

The man in question has taken to Instagram to say he will be “addressing the whole world” on Friday.

We’re waiting with bated breath…

