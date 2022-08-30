Tom Cruise is a big fish in Hollywood – but he’s nothing compared to the one his son managed to reel in over the weekend.

Connor Cruise, who is the adopted son of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, won the biggest prize at the Sarasota Slam tournament in Florida after bagging an enormous Grouper.

Cruise and his team managed to capture the fish on Friday and it was announced as the winning catch of the event on Saturday after being kept on ice overnight.

The creature weighed a massive 301 pounds (21.5 stone), which is one and a half times the weight of an average American man, so it’s hardly surprising that it was the biggest catch of the weekend.

A video of the weigh-in was posted on Conner’s Instagram, and the 27-year-old was seen celebrating with his three teammates as they were announced as winners.

He also posted a picture of the group with the catch, adding the caption: “Got it done yesterday with the boys. 301# Warsaw on the hand crank @gomx_fish @freemanboatworks @nick_chicouris_ @thereelborn2catch @fountainofyouthfishing #TopFish.”

Connor, pictured centre holding the fish hook, celebrated with his teammates Instagram/@theconnorcruise





Connor is no stranger to huge catches like this one. A flick through his Instagram page shows a bunch of pictures of him posing with fish he’s managed to reel in.

Despite his early attempts to become an actor, and stints as a DJ, judging by his social media channels he seems to have focused on his deep-sea fishing.





Connor was adopted by Cruise and Kidman in 1995 when he was an infant. The actors were married between 1990 to 2001.

It comes after an awkward clip of Cruise being asked about the pair’s relationship from 2005 went viral earlier this year.

Connor pictured with Tom Cruise back in 2015 Mike Carlson/Getty Images





Cruise was asked about Kidman, who he divorced four years previously, in an excruciating interview with 60 Seconds host Peter Overton.