Confusion as social media believe singer Tom Jones is dead

People were baffled when news broke that Tom Jones had died aged 95, leading many to believe the Welsh singer had passed away. However, it was legendary entertainer Thomas John Woodward, known by his stage name Tom Jones.

Awkwardly, social media was flooded with tributes for the Welsh singer, with one Facebook user sharing an attempt to fuel the rumour, writing: "At about 11 a.m. ET on Saturday (August 12, 2023), our beloved singer Tom Jones passed away. Tom Jones was born on June 7, 1940 in Pontypridd. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page."

Many more people shared photos of the 'Sex Bomb' singer online with RIP messages, but The Voice judge is alive and well.

Tom Jones, who wrote the longest-standing musical to date The Fantasticks, sadly lost his battle with cancer on Friday (11 August).

Alongside the late composer Harvey Schmidt, Jones' Broadway musical lasted 42 years after opening in Greenwich Village in 1960.

Heartwarming messages and memories soon flooded X (formerly known as Twitter).

"One of my fondest college memories was when our choreographer would make us stretch to "Orphan in the Storm". In just under a decade Tom Jones, along with Harvey Schmidt, brought us The Fantasticks, 110 in the Shade, I Do! I Do! and Celebration. Incredible. RIP Tom Jones," one person penned.

Another wrote: "RIP to writer/lyricist/director Tom Jones. He's most known for his Broadway musicals The Fantasticks, 110 in the Shade & Celebration. Great music and a wonderful legacy. Thank you, Mr. Jones."

