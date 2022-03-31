Tom Parker’s final request has been revealed by a close friend, after his tragic death on Wednesday following his diagnosis of stage 4 glioblastoma.

A close friend of his has shared how the 33-year-old chose to live his final moments. According toThe Sun, the pal said that Parker chose the anthem "Live Forever" by Oasis to play shortly before his death. The band's 1994 hit was featured on their debut album "Definitely Maybe."

"You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis' Live Forever sums him up perfectly - he was a rockstar and that's how he wants to be remembered,” they told The Sun.

"It's a real anthem to strength and defiance and some of the lyrics really speak to his struggle," they added. "Like the track says, Tom really will live forever in his children, his fans and his music.”

His wife announced her late husband's death on Instagram yesterday, writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Her post continued, "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

