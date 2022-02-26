A ghost hunter said he was left 'gasping for air' by a ghoul in 80s icon Toyah Willcox's home.

The spirit seeker was reportedly 'strangled' by an evil spirit in Toyah's property.

In scenes filmed for a new series, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, paranormal expert Barri Ghai was seemingly constrained whilst carrying out an investigation in the attic.

Ghai was joined by colleagues Ian Shaw and Jayne Harris, who had set up a special ‘REM’ recording device at the home in Pershore, Worcestershire.

The team were trying to speak with a ghost named George, which they believed to be a soldier who fought during the English civil war in the 1600s.

Ghai could be seen clutching at his throat, before rushing out of the attic.

He said: “Something just grabbed my windpipe.

“F**king scared the s**t out of me.

“I couldn’t get breath in, that’s what scared me.

“I thought I was gonna die. I actually thought I was going to die.”

Colleague Harris then tried to speak with the spirit.

She said: “Whoever’s doing that, can you step away please? You do not have permission to do that. Step away from Barri.”

Later in the episode, Ghai recounted the moment to Willcox.

80's icon Toyah Wilcox Jon Mills/SWNS

“Straight away we got some kind of indication that there was a bit more of an aggressive male energy that was very dominant up there,” he said.

“And then, I was sat there, I was talking, and all of a sudden my windpipe was constricted.

“I couldn’t breathe, I was actually really scared.”

The full hour-long episode is available to watch now on Discovery+ as part of a six-episode series.

Willcox signed up for the show having experienced “persistent paranormal activity” ever since she moved to Worcestershire 20 years ago.

SWNS reporting by Lauren Beavis.

