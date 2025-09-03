Travis Kelce addresses engagement to Taylor Swift for the first time

Swifties rejoice. Travis Kelce dropped a very sweet thank you in his latest episode of the New Heights podcast, speaking about his engagement to Taylor Swift for the first time.

Chief swifty himself, Jason Kelce took the opportunity to ask his brother about it in the episode, saying: "Travis we gotta talk about it, in case you missed the Instagram post heard around the world, Travis and Taylor are ENGAGED!"

In a sweet moment Travis took the opportunity to say he appreciates everyone who reached out and sent something, before saying, "It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

