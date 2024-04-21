Travis Kelce 'confirms' new Taylor Swift track is about him

Taylor Swift fans have been hard at work deciphering the lyrics on new album The Tortured Poets Department– and Travis Kelce may have just made their jobs a lot easier.

Swifties thought they’d spotted a reference to Swift’s boyfriend and NFL star Kelce on the track ‘So High School’.

The song features the lyric: “I feel like laughin’ in the middle of practice / To that impression you did of your dad again.”

Kelce often does impressions of his dad on his New Heights podcast, and he seemed to confirm the rumours the song was about him with a post on social media.

Getty Images

He reposted a clip of him doing the impression shortly after the clip was released, adding the caption: “Those Papa Kelce impressions are just too good.”

Swifties took this as a subtle nod to the track, with one responding to the post by writing: “YOU KNOW WHAT UR DOING.”

Kelce isn’t the only person Swift fans think the singer is referring to on the album.

There’s one song that they are convinced is about Kim Kardashian . On the anthology version of the album there is a song called 'thanK you aIMee.' Already you can see that there is a Kim Kardashian link as the capital letters in the song title spell out the name 'KIM.'

Meanwhile, Matty Healy’s family have stepped in to defend the 1975 frontman after Swift appeared to criticise him on the new album.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings