Travis Kelce give cryptic response to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Travis Kelce was asked about the dating rumours swirling around him and Taylor Swift, but the Kansas City Chiefs star didn't give much away when asked by a reporter.

The American football player first spoke about Swift after going to her Eras Tour concert and expressed his disappointment at not being able to give a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to the pop star.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The Chiefs tight end added: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

@profootballfocus Travis Kelce shot his shot 😅 #traviskelce #taylorswift #swifties #friendshipbracelets #newheightshow #fyp #foryoupage (via @New Heights)





Since then, there have been reports that Kelce and Swift spent time together in New York City - "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source said, as per The Messenger.

“She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are not dating.

“Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football," the source said.

Meanwhile, Kelce was asked if the dating rumours were true in an interview with NFL+ on September 15, to which he decided not to comment on.

“I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that. And I’m not gonna give you anything,” he said.

@andrew.siciliano New romantics for Taylor Swift? #taylorswift #traviskelce #swifties #newromantics





The 33-year-old was then asked about the bracelet he wanted to give to Swift with his phone number on it but remained reserved in his response.

“I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it,” Kelce said. “You know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.”

Elsewhere, Kelce's brother Jason - who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles - was asked about his younger brother's rumoured romance with Swift during an appearance on Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

“I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” he told co-host Tony Gonzalez.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there,” Jason added.

“I know Travis is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

