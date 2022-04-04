Trevor Noah opened the 64th Annual Grammy Awards by making a subtle dig at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars.

The ceremony kicked off with Noah saying, “Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, sing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it.”

It was a nod to Will Smith screaming "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" after his on-stage attack at last week's Oscars. The now infamous phrase has even been remixed into a club banger:

Later in the night, Questlove also addressed the slap while presenting the Grammy for song of the year, saying, “All right, I am going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. As they say it is far better to give than to receive. Well, I’m not so sure about that because last Sunday it felt pretty good to receive.”

Viewers might recall that Questlove won the Oscar for a documentary feature that was presented by Chris Rock right after the incident occurred.

A lot has happened since last Sunday when the Academy Awards took place.

In the days after the ceremony, Jada posted a motivational quote on her Instagram feed that read: "This is a season for healing and I am here for it."

While Will has shared two apologies directed to Chris and those who witnessed the events; Jada, who has been open about struggling with her condition of alopecia has yet to receive a public apology from the comedian or the Academy.

In his statement resigning from the Academy, Will said: “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

He added: “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

