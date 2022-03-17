It’s one of the most well-documented celebrity breakups of all time, but Trevor Noah has called on his audience to consider the serious implications of Kim Kardashian’s split from ex-husband Kanye West.

The comedian and host of The Daily Show reminded fans why Kane’s feud with Kim and new boyfriend Pete Davidson isn’t something to laugh about.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The rapper has not been pleased with her and Davidson’s romance despite his own relationships ever since then.

He also urged his fans to attack the comedian, who he calls Skete, which has led Davidson to mock West and recently say he was in bed with his wife as the two of them were texting in screenshots shared on an account belonging to the comedian's friend.

Noah took to his show this week to call out the 'terrifying' behaviour.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim,” Noah said, speaking to his viewers about their situation this week. “Because she’s rich and famous; because the way she dresses; because she appropriates Black culture; because she tells women they’re lazy; because she broke the internet and then didn’t put it back together, whatever, you hate her … but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch.”

The comedian said it embodied what “so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said. “Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.”

Noah also compared the situation to his own experiences growing up in an “abusive household”, saying that his mother was told she was “overreacting” before being shot by Noah’s stepfather.

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions,” he added. “Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we want to at least say, ‘Hey, slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm right now and some shit might go down?’”

“If Kim cannot escape this — Kim Kardashian — then what chance do normal women have?” Noah added.

That wasn't the end of it, either. Kanye’s Instagram account has now reportedly been suspended for a post attacking Noah with a racial slur after seeing his comments.

The rapper’s account has been locked for 24 hours by the social media platform after he insulted Noah.

