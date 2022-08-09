



The news of her death was shared by her husband, John Easterling.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends, the statement read.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement continued before adding that the actress’ “healing inspiration and pioneering experience” with plant medicine will continue on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Here are all the celebrities who have paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

John Travolta

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John!

Barry Pearl

who played T-Bird Doody -- broke down as he remembered his friend during an interview with the Today Show on CNN affiliate 9.

"Everything sounds so trite when you discuss who she is and what she was, but it is so because it's so profoundly true ... a heart that was so giving and loving," Pearl said.



Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives. From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack. Above all she was a wonderful, generous person.

Oprah Winfrey

















Kylie Minogue

Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline)

She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER

Hugh Jackman

I’m devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away.

One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit.

It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come.

A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia





Barbra Streisand

Too young to leave this world. May she RIP.









Viola Davis



Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories.



Mark Hamill

Everything she did was infused with a joyousness that was absolutely contagious. We loved her & she loved us. #RIP_OliviaNewtonJohn.

Sir Rod Stewart

"My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

"RIP Olivia

"Sir Rod."

Julianne Hough



played Sandy in the 2016 TV remake "Grease Live!,



"Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine.

"Forever an icon and legend!







Jane Lynch

















Piers Morgan

So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died. At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You. Great song, great film, great lady. RIP.

Peter Andre

This has made me really really sad. I have had the privilege of meeting the incredible Olivia a few times and even worked with her on a special Spina Bifida concert in Australia. She was lovely in every way. Always lit up the room. Thoughts with her family. RIP



