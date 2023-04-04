Tristan Tate makes the death of OnlyFans star Coconut Kitty all about himself

Andrew Tate’s younger brother has shown the kind of staggering self-aggrandisement we’ve come to expect, by making the death of a young woman all about himself.

Tristan Tate, 34, tweeted a tribute to the late OnlyFans star Diana Deets, more commonly known as Coconut Kitty, who took her own life back in February.

The self-styled “playboy millionaire” (according to his own website) wrote on Sunday that he’d only received news of her death upon his release from jail on Friday.

Deets reportedly killed herself following a long battle with depression, which may have been exacerbated by the constant backlash she suffered over her work and persona.

The Instagram model was criticised for altering her appearance to seem younger than her alleged 24 years, with some going so far as to accuse her of “pedo-baiting”.

Tristan made reference to her struggles in his Twitter post, writing: “Internet opinions on @illicit69kitty don’t matter. I knew her very well and she was a wonderful person.”

Coconut Kitty was described as "hard-headed, strong and kind" in a statement posted to Instagram following her death Instagram/@coconutkittywins





He continued: “The online harassment often upset her, she would call me and I’d lift her spirits.

“I come out of prison to hear she’s killed herself.”

He then ended his tweet by further musing on his own importance, reflecting: “I wonder if she tried to call? RIP.”

Fans were quick to praise the male influencer for deigning to offer her his counsel, with one writing: “Thats (sic) why masculinity is so important, especially for woman (sic).

“Women need a strong male figure in their life. Women are emotional thats (sic) why they need a stoic man.”

Mm, yes, thanks, guys, for propping us up.

And whilst it’s true that investigations into Tristan and his big bro – the king of toxic masculinity himself – are ongoing, and the case has yet to go to trial, the pair spent more than three months in a Romanian prison on charges of trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The siblings are accused of recruiting their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage, then coercing them into producing pornographic content.





The Tates deny all of the allegations and, instead, insist that they’re victims themselves – claiming that insidious figures are waging murderous plots against them.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

