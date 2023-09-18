Donald Trump once asked Katy Perry why she married 'loser' Russell Brand

Donald Trump’s Twitter timeline was a mixture of ridiculous and unhinged before being banned in 2021, most of it not worth revisiting.

However, people are now returning to one tweet about Russell Brand from way back in 2014 following allegations against the comedian.

Trump tweeted Katy Perry before he announced his run for president, asking what she saw in “loser” Brand.

"Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he wrote.

“There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!"

Brand and Perry were married for 14 months after tying the knot in 2010. Things ended when Brand sent Perry a text message just moments before she went on stage via text message.









Getty Images

Discussing their relationship in 2013, Perry said: "He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women. In a video uploaded to the comedian's social media platforms on Friday night (September 15) before the allegations were made public, Brand said he "absolutely refute[s]" the claims made towards him. He told viewers that all relationships he had were "absolutely always consensual."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings