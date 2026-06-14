It's Donald Trump's 80th birthday - and people are reacting exactly as you'd expect

Today (June 14) marks Donald Trump's 80th birthday - and to say the celebration has drawn mixed reactions would be an understatement.

While a select few might suggest it's impressive someone of his age can undertake his role as the president, others are still reeling over the many, many questionable decisions that have us led us to this point - whether the US and Israel's ongoing war with Iran, the other major societal setbacks under his leadership, or the first ever UFC fight set to take place at the White House later today, .

It's thought a number of A-listers declined invitations to the South Lawn sporting event, organised by Dana White.

Trump's birthday also falls on one of the busiest weekends of the calendar, with the World Cup kicking off in the US, Pride celebrations taking place, and the New York Knicks finally securing their historic victory.

So much so, that people seem to have forgotten it's the president's birthday all together.

" Donald Trump turns 80", viral news account, Pop Base posted on X, prompting outcries from the public who wanted to make it clear that they couldn't care less.

"B**** the knicks just won we don’t give a f***", one person wrote.





"Happy birthday and please stop lying", another one wrote.

"Turning 80 and still causing more drama than people half his age", someone else penned.

"People reacting to that information", another wrote alongside a reaction image of Tom and Jerry's Jerry sleeping soundly in his bed.

"Trump should finally drop his hobby of dragging multiple countries into endless wars and retire to play with his grandchildren", begged someone else.





"ON NATIONAL CUCUMBER DAY??", joked one user.

He'll probably want to stay off social media today.





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