Usher jokes Kim Kardashian has 'made it' when serenading her in Las Vegas

Usher is currently performing his "My Way The Las Vegas Residency," and on Saturday night there was special guest in the audience - Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old is clearly a big fan of the singer as she was serenaded by Usher as part of her personal VIP experience, and brought along her hairstylist, Chris Appleton and his fiancé, Lucas Gage for the live show.

In clips posted to Kardashian's Instagram Stories, she can be seen having a whale of a time dancing as the star made his way over to her table.

As he performed his song Superstar, Usher gave the socialite a shoutout: "What up Kim, you made it," he said.

"Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, sooo I just have to come back with them ASAP," she wrote.

Kardashian was supposed to attend Usher's Las Vegas residency show back in October last year for her 42nd birthday but couldn't attend in the end due to bad weather conditions.

"The plane couldn't land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn't happening, and we are heading back home," she explained on her social media at the time.

Usher's residency began in 2022 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and then moved to Park MGM and has since announced an extension with extra dates from June to October 2023.

Elsewhere, we'll be seeing Kardashian on TV screens outside of the reality show The Kardashians with a starring role in American Horror Story for season 12 written specifically with Kardashian in mind.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," the show's creator Ryan Murphy said.

