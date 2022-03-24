Television personality Vanessa Feltz revealed in an Instagram video she tested positive for Covid, just hours after coughing while making an appearance on This Morning.

"I've got Covid, gosh," Feltz says while holding up her positive rapid Covid test in her video. "I don't know what to say, it's a bit of a shock really cause I don't feel that bad."

On Thursday, Feltz appeared alongside This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during a segment when she suddenly let out a raspy cough.



The show continued as though nothing out of the ordinary had happened.

"I gave a right cough while I was on the telly and I thought 'that's a bit weird,'" Feltz said. As the 60-year-old was making her way home, she felt 'queasy' which was 'unusual'.

Thinking she had a cold, Feltz administered a Covid test to herself, only to find it positive.

Ironically, Feltz's positive test comes just one day after Willoughby returned from her self-isolation period.

Willoughby tested positive for Covid earlier in March, forcing her to take a short break from her hosting duties on Dancing on Ice and This Morning. The 41-year-old said she felt 'rubbish' at the beginning of her illness but feels 'absolutely fine' now on Wednesday.

Willoughby sent Feltz good wishes on Instagram by commenting "Oh no!!!! Hope your ok… sending lots of love ❤️," on Feltz's video.

Feltz says she feels ok and sends lots of love to other people experiencing Covid.

