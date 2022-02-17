Vanity Fair has released their 28th Annual Hollywood Issue, featuring beloved celebs such as Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Idris Elba and more.

Despite the high-profile lineup of celebs making the issue, there's one Hollywood A-lister's cover photo that has the internet talking: Benedict Cumberbatch, but it's not for the reasons you think.

On the cover, the "Dr. Strange" star appears with a wet-look alla Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover shoot and swans in the background in a bathtub. What is the messaging behind having swans you might ask? No one really knows.

In addition to the random birds that appear alongside Cumberbatch, suds fill the floor, making it appear as though Cumberbatch just took the weirdest bubble bath of all time.

"Love a bonkers magazine cover but what, may I ask, is going on," wrote journalist Chris Mandle.

“'Wouldn’t be Hollywood without a bath of swans,'” he joked in a follow-up tweet.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Vice Editor Matthew Champion wrote in response, "Benedict is a disruptor, but instead of slaying Hollywood's sacred bulls, he's bathing the industry's pre-eminent swans. simple really."

"He's Benedict Cumberbatch and he takes a bath fully clothed with a group of swans. Probably part of the creative process," wrote another person.

"Man's bubble bathing his swans. And? We all do it, twice a week, right?" read another comment.

And finally, one person remarked: "The proud look from each of them says it all."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.