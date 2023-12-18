Victoria Beckham gets candid about biggest surgery regret

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her biggest surgery regret after wanting to teach her daughter Harper Seven about self-love.

The beauty and fashion mogul recently featured as Allure's December cover star, where she shared the importance of embracing inner and natural beauty.

Beckham, who has four children with husband David Beckham, recalled the first time her 12-year-old daughter expressed an insecurity of hers.

"[Yesterday Harper said,] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mummy. And I’ve got that little mole right here,'" the former Spice Girlssinger told the publication. "I’m like, 'That’s your lucky gap.'"

Beckham added: "And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, 'Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'"

She later said that Harper did not know that her mother once had breast implants, as "we're not there just yet".

"If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants]. It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her,” she said. "But we’re not there just yet."

The 49-year-old had her implants taken out in 2014 and has expressed her regret ever since.

In a letter to her younger self published in British Vogue, the star wrote: "Don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got."

Beckham went on to say that pre-teen Harper is showing an interest in beauty.

"Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty," she said.

"We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David [Beckham] said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed’."

"It was so funny," she continued. "She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding’."

