Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in bizarre Father's Day message

Vin Diesel turned to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate Father's Day – while simultaneously inviting Vladimir Putin for dinner.

The Fast & Furious star also managed to glimpse into what's to be expected from Fast X – Part 2 set to release in 2026.

"Happy Father's Day to you all... while location scouting in Europe for Riddick, the concept art from Fast X Part 2 keeps pouring in," Diesel wrote on Instagram alongside an AI-generated image. "Wait until you see the American road trip. Haha."

"On a side note… I saw warships off my country’s shores. Hmmm. I’m not the Tucker type…. "

Diesel, who celebrated Father's Day while filming for Riddick, then turned attention to Putin.

"As a father my kids live in that country. Hmmm. Putin, I will fly to the Caribbean," he continued, adding: "Come have dinner. Let’s not let foolishness dictate the future."

The post left some fans "feeling dizzy," with one writing they "had to sit down" after reading the actor's caption.

"This post deserves to be framed," another quipped. "So many insane things here. The concept art is AI. Vin Diesel invites Putin to dinner. A reference to a tucker, seemingly Carlson but it’s anyone’s guess. The random Haha as its own sentence to end the first paragraph. He’s on another level."



Meanwhile, a third wrote: "This is what it's like inside my ADHD brain Just pinballing from topic to topic but I've never seen anyone just write it out like a stream of consciousness style."

This isn't the first time Diesel reached out to the Russian leader.

Back in 2014 when the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was making rounds across the internet, Diesel nominated Putin to follow suit and pour ice water over his head in the name of charity.

In response, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian newspaper Lenta.ru at the time: "We’ve had other things on our agenda."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.