The nutrition company Weightwatchers roasted Kanye West amid the news of Adidas being one of the latest companies to sever ties with the rapper over anti-Semitism.

And they didn't even have to say West's name.

On Tuesday (25 October), the health and wellness organisation took to its official Twitter to share this message: "Congrats @adidas on losing 163 lbs!!!"

This remark appears to stem from online reports that West is 74kg (163 lbs).

People took to the comment section of the company's post to poke fun at the company's tweet.

One wrote: "Give this person a raise."

Another added: "Corporate trolling is some of the best."

Earlier this month, Adidas admitted that their relationship with the musician and Yeezy designer would be under review.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said at the time.

On Thursday (20 October), the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted and Chair Thomas Rabe urging the sportswear company to break the bond with the artist in light of his anti-Semitic sentiments.

Flash forward to Tuesday (25 October), Adidas made the decision to drop the rapper billionaire for his "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous" comments because they go against the company's values.

"The company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," they wrote in a statement.

